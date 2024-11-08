Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

2 escape South Haven house fire

South Haven fire
South Haven Area Emergency Services
South Haven fire
Posted

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people made it out of a burning home in South Haven Thursday morning after waking up to an explosion.

The fire broke out on 73rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

We’re told flames were coming out of the home when firefighters arrived.

SHAES says the home was heavily damaged, adding the fire extended to a camper on the property.

Two dogs also escaped the blaze.

It’s not yet known what started the fire.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
America-Votes-2024_1200x1200.jpg

The latest election news is on FOX 17