2 arrested in Porter Township following high-speed chase, meth seizure

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase led deputies to discover large quantities of meth inside a Porter Township home.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the Jan. 31 pursuit began in Paw Paw and eastward into Kalamazoo County. The driver and passenger took off after abandoning the vehicle in a mobile home park off KL Avenue.

We’re told a K9 was summoned to track them but efforts proved unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, deputies say corrections officials received word the pair were hiding in the 23000 block of Lee Drive in Porter Township.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence and both suspects surrendered, according to VBCSO. They have been identified as 33-year-old Brandon Lee Bloomfield from Lawton and 35-year-old Amanda Schiero-Farrow from Mattawan. A second search warrant was executed, during which meth was found along with a third suspect who reportedly had meth paraphernalia on his person.

Meth possession charges are currently being sought.

VBCSO credits Michigan State Police’s K9 unit for its assistance.

