2 arrested after Van Buren County detectives find meth lab, firearms

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jul 30, 2021
DECATUR, Mich. — Two people were taken into custody Friday when the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found a meth lab and multiple firearms while executing a search warrant.

Detectives had to force entry into the home in the 42000 block of Evergreen Park Drive in Decatur where suspected meth manufacturing was happening, according to a news release.

After getting into the home, detectives found a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old man who lived there.

They were taken into custody and, while searching the house, detectives found a meth lab inside the bathroom.

Several firearms were also found inside the bedroom, including an AR 15 rifle with a suppressor and a semi automatic handgun with a suppressor.

The sheriff’s office says the men also had a “large number” of other firearms, which were seized.

Michigan State Police’s Southwest Enforcement Team helped with disposing of the meth lab and its components.

