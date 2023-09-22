Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

15 stopped on day 1 of construction site traffic enforcement

construction.png
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stock image
construction.png
Posted at 1:41 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 13:41:28-04

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County Road Commission wants drivers to take closures and other construction signs seriously—and the sheriff’s office is right behind them.

VBCRC workers became increasingly concerned with their own safety during a project in Pine Grove Township as people were ignoring signs, and driving right through closed roads.

Their worry is no surprise after losing one of their own on the job in March when someone ignored signage and tried to pass traffic stopped for construction work.

On Thursday, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies made extra patrols to the project on County Road 388 between 26th and 29th St, stopping 15 people and fining 9 of them.

We’re told deputies will be continuing extra patrols near this and other construction sites around the county through their completion.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book