15 stopped on day 1 of construction site traffic enforcement

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County Road Commission wants drivers to take closures and other construction signs seriously—and the sheriff’s office is right behind them.

VBCRC workers became increasingly concerned with their own safety during a project in Pine Grove Township as people were ignoring signs, and driving right through closed roads.

Their worry is no surprise after losing one of their own on the job in March when someone ignored signage and tried to pass traffic stopped for construction work.

On Thursday, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Deputies made extra patrols to the project on County Road 388 between 26th and 29th St, stopping 15 people and fining 9 of them.

We’re told deputies will be continuing extra patrols near this and other construction sites around the county through their completion.