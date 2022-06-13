Watch
12-year-old charged in Hartford gas station robbery

Posted at 3:55 PM, Jun 13, 2022
HARTFORD, Mich. — A 12-year-old boy accused of robbing a gas station in Hartford earlier this month has been charged.

The robbery took place at the Marathon gas station on the intersection at East Main Street and Haver Street on June 1, police say.

The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office tells us the boy was charged in Family Court as an adult with one count of armed robbery, one count of firing a weapon inside a building, one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of felony firearms.

If the suspect is found guilty, a judge will decide whether or not he will be sentenced as a juvenile or an adult, the prosecutor’s office says.

