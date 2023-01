VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Part of I-94 is closed following a crash in Van Buren County Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police says a pickup truck collided with a semi in the westbound lane near mile marker 52.

Minor injuries were reported.

Speed is a suspected factor in the crash.

We’re told one lane is open to traffic.

Motorists are reminded to drive slowly and safely in wintry conditions.

