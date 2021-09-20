Van Buren County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person complaint Monday.
Melody Rohrer, 64, was last seen between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township and did not return home, according to a news release.
She’s described as a white woman who’s 5’5” with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, glasses, a tattoo of a wedding ring on her ring finger and an angel tattoo on her left forearm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.