Van Buren County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:20 PM, Sep 20, 2021
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person complaint Monday.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was last seen between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township and did not return home, according to a news release.

She’s described as a white woman who’s 5’5” with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, glasses, a tattoo of a wedding ring on her ring finger and an angel tattoo on her left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

