Van Buren County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person complaint Monday.

Melody Rohrer, 64, was last seen between 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday walking in the 84000 block of County Road 215 in Hamilton Township and did not return home, according to a news release.

She’s described as a white woman who’s 5’5” with brown eyes, brown shoulder-length hair, glasses, a tattoo of a wedding ring on her ring finger and an angel tattoo on her left forearm.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.