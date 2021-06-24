SW Michigan man convicted of 3 murders likely to be cleared

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge will be asked to throw out the murder convictions of a southwestern Michigan man who is serving a life sentence for three slayings in 2005.

Corey McCall’s hearing in Berrien County court is scheduled for Friday.

Three people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot in the head during a home invasion in Benton Harbor.

McCall was not accused of being the shooter. But he was identified as someone who was armed and in the house.

McCall told police that he was at a store.

The attorney general’s office says its conviction integrity unit took a fresh look at McCall’s case.

He is expected to be released from a state prison in Ionia.