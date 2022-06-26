Watch Now
State police recovers body of missing kayaker on St. Joseph River

Posted at 9:04 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 21:04:46-04

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Police Department says members of the Michigan State Police Marine Services Team recovered a missing kayaker’s body Saturday evening.

Police responded to River Drive and Wood Street, near the dam, just after 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say someone fell out of their kayak and started bobbing in the water before going under.

They say he never resurfaced.

Someone fishing in the area tried to help the person in the water but was not able to find him.

Officers say state police recovered the man’s body from the river around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

The department says it identified the victim but will not release his name at this time.

