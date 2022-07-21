Watch Now
State police: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after pickup hits semi head-on

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police say two people died Thursday when a pickup truck crashed head-on with a semi-truck in St. Joseph County.

Troopers responded to the crash on US-131 near Youngs Prairie Road in Constantine Township.

They say a pickup truck crossed the centerline and hit a semi-truck with a trailer head-on.

The driver and passenger of the pickup died at the scene.

Emergency crews took the semi driver to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

State police are still investigating, but say drug and alcohol use are not believed to be factors in the crash.

