Woman hurt after colliding into semi in Sturgis Township

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sturgis woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a semi Monday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7 a.m. near Progress Street and White School Road in Sturgis Township.

We’re told the 20-year-old was driving south on White School Road in a pickup when she approached part of a semi truck that had been parked on the road. Deputies say she could not stop before reaching the semi.

The driver of the pickup has since been taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

