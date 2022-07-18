Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Woman hurt after colliding into semi in Sturgis Township

St. Joseph County 06182022
St. Joseph County
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
St. Joseph County 06182022
Posted at 12:09 PM, Jul 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-18 12:09:00-04

STURGIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Sturgis woman has been hospitalized after a crash involving a semi Monday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at around 7 a.m. near Progress Street and White School Road in Sturgis Township.

We’re told the 20-year-old was driving south on White School Road in a pickup when she approached part of a semi truck that had been parked on the road. Deputies say she could not stop before reaching the semi.

The driver of the pickup has since been taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The extent of her injuries was not disclosed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rair_Promo_Governor_Primary_Debate_960x720.png

Election 2022

GOP Gubernatorial Debate