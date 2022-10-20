Watch Now
White Pigeon man seriously hurt after suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Twp.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Oct 20, 2022
MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a suspected hit-and-run in Mottville Township Thursday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred along US-12 near Riverside Drive at around 5:30 a.m.

We’re told the 33-year-old White Pigeon man was hit by a passenger vehicle traveling east on US-12. Deputies say the car did not stop.

Authorities describe the suspect vehicle as a gray Cadillac Deville, model year 2000–2005. The car may have damage along the front.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with dispatchers by calling 269-467-4195 or deputies at 269-467-9045.

