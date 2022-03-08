White Pigeon man injured in St. Joseph County hit-and-run

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash that injured a 40-year-old man in St. Joseph County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident happened near Lake Drive on Lake Road in White Pigeon Township.

The victim from White Pigeon was underneath his stopped truck on the shoulder making repairs when an eastbound vehicle hit the truck and fled south toward Indiana, according to MSP.

The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries, authorities say.

MSP describes the vehicle that hit the man's truck as a two-door passenger car.

Those with information related to this incident are encouraged to contact MSP at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

