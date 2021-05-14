Watch
Vehicle split in half after St. Joseph County crash

Posted at 3:36 PM, May 14, 2021
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — St. Joseph County deputies responded to a crash involving one vehicle on Johnson Road in Park Township this morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

We’re told a 34-year-old male driver from Three Rivers in a Volkswagen traveled south on Johnson Road at high speeds when it entered a blind curve and swerved to avoid colliding into a parked delivery vehicle.

The sheriff’s department says the Volkswagen then left the road on the west side before hitting a tree. We’re told the impact split the vehicle in two.

The driver was subsequently airlifted to be treated for serious injuries, authorities say.

Alcohol and speed are likely factors in the incident, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

