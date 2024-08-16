Watch Now
Two homes burn in Three Rivers

Three Rivers Home fires.jpg
Joshua Warne/Three Rivers Fire Department
Two homes in Three Rivers burn in a fire on August 16, 2024.
Three Rivers Home fires.jpg
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Two houses in Three Rivers caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to the homes on 4th Street around 5:22 a.m. The first crews on scene reported flames from a two-story home where the fire likely started spread to a second house.

Police officers helped evacuate people from one of the houses. No one was hurt by the fire.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in about 20 minutes. No estimate on the cost of the damage was immediately available.

