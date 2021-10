MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Troopers are investigating after someone stole a handgun and a safe from a home in Mottville Township.

The burglary happened on October 14 at a home on U.S. Highway 12.

Troopers say a small safe and a handgun were taken from the home.

If you have any information about the burglary, call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at (269) 275-5429.