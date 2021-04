WHITE PIGEON, Mich. — Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a breaking and entering case at the White Pigeon Sanitary System, according to a news release Friday.

It’s on the 1600 block of Indian Prairie Road in White Pigeon Township in St. Joseph County.

The incident happened between 6 and 8:30 p.m. this past Monday.

MSP says the individual responsible arrived on a black sports bike and stole tools belonging to the White Pigeon Sanitary System.

Anyone with information may contact MSP.