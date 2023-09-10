Watch Now
Tools & building materials stolen during St. Joe County burglary

The Michigan State Police released this surveillance photo of the burglary.
Posted at 1:08 PM, Sep 10, 2023
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are searching for suspects who stole construction tools and building materials from a St. Joseph County house.

MSP announced Sunday afternoon that troopers were investigating a break-in at a residence in the 63000 block of Brick Chapel Road in Constantine Township. The investigation revealed that the suspects stole numerous construction tools and building materials.

The suspects were seen driving an older model Chevrolet Blazer or GMC Jimmy.

Anybody with any information about this incident is being asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post.

