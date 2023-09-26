Three Rivers teen hit, killed by car along US-131 in Fabius Township

FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teen pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Fabius Township Monday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened before 10:30 p.m. near Broadway Road on US-131.

We’re told a 16-year-old Three Rivers girl died from her injuries. The driver was unhurt.

Limited information is available at this time.

Those who may have witnessed the crash are urged to connect with investigators by calling 269-467-9045 (ext. 311).

SJCSO credits the Fabius Park Fire Department, Three Rivers Fire Department, Three Rivers Police Department, St. Joseph County Victim Services Unit and Shears Wrecker Service for their assistance.

