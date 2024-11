THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Some Three Rivers Community Schools (TRCS) students had their morning commute interrupted by what school officials called a 'minor' crash Friday morning.

According to their social media, no one was hurt and the school arranged for another bus to get the kids to school while notifying families of students involved.

TCRS conveyed their thanks to everyone who stopped to help.

