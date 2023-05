THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are scheduled to hold a press conference updating the public on a cold case out of Three Rivers.

Cathy Swartz was found dead inside her apartment back in 1988.

Robert Waters, her suspected killer, was identified and arrested weeks ago, 35 years after the alleged murder took place.

However, Waters was found dead inside his jail cell in South Carolina over the weekend.

Watch the press conference here at 10 a.m.:

