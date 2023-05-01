Arrest made in 1988 murder of Three Rivers woman

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — An arrest has been made in a 35-year-old cold case out of Three Rivers.

Cathy Swartz was found dead in her apartment back in 1988.

The Three Rivers Police Department (TRPD) says Cathy resisted the attack while sustaining multiple stab wounds. We’re told her 9-month-old daughter was in a nearby room while the attack took place.

An investigation involving Michigan State Police (MSP) revealed blood, fingerprints and a footprint that authorities deduced belonged to the suspect but authorities were unable to find a match.

Last year, police say forensic genealogy was used to determine the suspect’s family. Through DNA testing, fingerprinting and another round of interviews, the suspected killer was identified as Robert Waters, according to TRPD.

Police say investigators made their way to South Carolina and contacted Waters and found probable cause to take him into custody for open murder.

TRPD credits MSP, students participating in Western Michigan University’s Cold Case Project, the Prosecutor’s Office and the many police officers who investigated the case over the years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube