THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday night.

Officers were dispatched shortly after 11 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the parking lot at Paul’s Pantry, according to a news release Tuesday.

Individuals involved fled from the scene, police said.

The victim was identified, though police did not disclose their name.

Tips or witness statements may be sent to Detective Sam Smallcombe at 269-278-1235 ext. 140.