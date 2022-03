THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man that has been missing since Christmas.

The Three Rivers Police Department says 66-year-old David Michael Abrams was last seen near Michigan Avenue and Garden Street on Dec. 25, 2021.

Abrams is described as a white male standing at 5’6” and weighing 125 pounds.

Those with information in connection to the man’s whereabouts are asked to reach out to police at 269-278-1235 or dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube