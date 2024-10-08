Three Rivers man wanted for child's death arrested following chase in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — A person of interest wanted in connection to a child’s death is in custody after leading deputies on a chase Tuesday morning in Lake County.

Deputies were advised to keep an eye out for a man wanted for questioning after the child, who is believed to be the man’s, died hours prior in St. Joseph County, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). Authorities had reason to believe the person of interest was headed to a Lake County address with two children, aged 1 and 3, in the vehicle.

We’re told Lake County deputies noticed a 2004 Chevy Tahoe south of Baldwin Village and tried to get the driver to pull over. The driver failed to comply.

LCSO says they used stop sticks but they didn’t work. The driver made his way to his mother’s home, where he was later arrested. The children were turned over to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Deputies wish to note the 10-minute chase did not surpass 57 miles an hour and the driver had his hazard lights on throughout.

The 36-year-old Three Rivers man was lodged at the Lake County Jail where he awaits possible charges of fleeing and eluding as well as driving on a suspended license, authorities say. He will later be handed over to investigators in St. Joseph County.

LCSO credits dispatchers, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office and CPS for their assistance.

