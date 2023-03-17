Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Three Rivers man rescued after car ends up in Lockport Twp. river

St. Joseph County 06182022
St. Joseph County
The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office is investigating Friday's crash.
St. Joseph County 06182022
Posted at 10:39 AM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 10:39:17-04

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was rescued after his car ended up in a Lockport Township river Thursday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the 30-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the river before 7:30 p.m.

We’re told the incident occurred near South River and Noah Lake roads.

The sheriff’s office says their dive team managed to pull the man from river, adding he was unhurt.

Brokers Towing later removed the car from the river.

Deputies credit Michigan State Police for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather