Three Rivers man rescued after car ends up in Lockport Twp. river

LOCKPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was rescued after his car ended up in a Lockport Township river Thursday night.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the 30-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and drove into the river before 7:30 p.m.

We’re told the incident occurred near South River and Noah Lake roads.

The sheriff’s office says their dive team managed to pull the man from river, adding he was unhurt.

Brokers Towing later removed the car from the river.

Deputies credit Michigan State Police for their assistance.

