Three Rivers man in custody after meth, evidence of larceny found

file photo
St. Joseph County
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 22, 2021
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after St. Joseph County deputies discovered methamphetamines in his possession early Thursday morning.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says they found a suspicious vehicle in the area of Cochran Road and M-60 where a number of thefts had been reported within the past few months.

We’re told deputies found a suspect, a 25-year-old man from Three Rivers, in a wooded area. Two grams of meth, as well as tools used to pilfer catalytic converters, were discovered on further investigation, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office tells us the man was later brought to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Those with information in connection to this incident are asked to call deputies at 269-467-9045 (Ext. 319).

