MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Three Rivers man was arrested on outstanding warrants and for running from police after a chase Wednesday evening .

It happened around 7:30 p.m.along Wakeman Road in Mendon Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, the 29-year-old suspect took off from police during a traffic stop.

Deputies say they caught up to them in a corn field as the suspect allegedly tried to toss out drug evidence.

He was taken into custody on several charges.