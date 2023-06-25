Three Rivers hosts first-ever Pride Festival

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — Three Rivers hosted its first-ever Pride Festival downtown on Saturday.

Organizers say the event was more than just a celebration— it was a response to the community’s display of solidarity and acceptance.

“This festival embodies the spirit of inclusivity, acceptance and empowerment that Three Rivers is known for. We’re thrilled to create a space where all members of our community can join together and celebrate our diversity,” Andrew George, lead organizer of the festival, said.

Three Rivers Community Schools district leaders made the decision to ban Pride flags in classrooms.

The community’s response was overwhelming supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, which resulted in the district lifting its ban.

“Experiencing the immense support from our community during that trying time really shone a spotlight on the love and acceptance that exists in Three Rivers. This sparked the idea for the festival, which has since evolved into a celebration that goes beyond just a reaction to an event. It’s a platform for unity, joy and, of course, Pride,” George added.

The festival featured live music, games, activities, food vendors and a rich marketplace for local artisans and businesses.

FOX 17

“There has not been any, any backlash. It’s been very peaceful. Everyone has been very welcoming,” Kara Saltzman, a volunteer, said. “Everybody’s including everyone, which has been beautiful.”

Saturday’s festival started at 12 p.m. and was set to wrap up around 9 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube