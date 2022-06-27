Three Rivers Health-Beacon Health System nurses ratify new contract

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The registered nurses at Three Rivers Health-Beacon Health System have ratified a new contract. The goal is that the new contract will help recruit and retain nurses.

The nurses voted on Friday to approve the tentative agreement reached between them and the hospital. They had been working under a contract that expired on March 31. There are currently approximately 75 nurses who work at Three Rivers Health-Beacon Health System.

The new contract is for three years. It includes:



Wage increases of an average 12% the first year and 3% each of the next two years

Higher shift differentials for afternoons and nights

Phaseout of the practice of calling in nurses from home to work mandatory overtime

Improved Paid Time Off policies, especially for nurses with long tenure at the hospital

“We’re pleased to have achieved a strong contract that will make our hospital a better, safer place and support us in providing the best care possible,” said Brandy Shoup, an emergency department nurse and president of the local union. “Through our solidarity and community support, we made it clear that Beacon Health must invest in Three Rivers. Now we can attract more nurses to work at the hospital and ensure more nurses continue working in our community.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube