Three Rivers bank robbery suspects arrested across state lines

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A pair of suspects in a bank robbery from early February were arrested in another state more than a month later.

Three Rivers police says two men entered a bank on North Main Street back on Saturday, February 3. It's not clear if the men were armed or if there were able to get away with any cash.

A K9 track that day lead investigators to a nearby parking lot where the pair likely got into a vehicle.

In the weeks since, police were able to determine the vehicle the suspects drove off in, including a license plate. That information allowed detectives to track their escape south across the state line.

Thanks to the help of several agencies in Indiana, investigators finally identified the men. They were taken into custody on unrelated charges in Indiana.

Three Rivers police and the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office are working on charges connected to the bank robbery, but it is not clear when the men could be extradited back to Michigan.

