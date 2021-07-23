Three Rivers attempted murder suspect now in custody

THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A Sturgis man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in St. Joseph County last week.

Three Rivers Police say responded to a call for shots fired just after 9 p.m. on July 12 at Paul’s Pantry on E. Michigan Ave.

By the time police arrived, officers say the suspect had already left the scene and the victim had been taken to the Three Rivers Emergency Room by a personal vehicle.

The Three Rivers Police Department has identified 21-year-old Donovan Foster from Sturgis as the shooting suspect.

Foster was taken into custody on Thursday and is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder.

