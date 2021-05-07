Teen crashes vehicle into home, heavy damages reported

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities responded to an incident involving a car driving into a home this morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a 16-year-old girl from Constantine was traveling north on Lutz Road in a gold Chevrolet Monte Carlo when she swerved to avoiding hitting another vehicle. The sheriff’s office says that was when she drove off the road and into a home.

No injuries were reported, but the structure sustained heavy damage in the incident, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the driver received a citation for speed violations.

