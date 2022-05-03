Suspicious death reported in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH, Mich — The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety responded this afternoon to a report of a deceased 8-year-old on the 700 block of Columbia Ave.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, the scene was processed by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab out of Grand Rapids.

An autopsy will be conducted at Western Michigan University Striker Hospital.

The press release also confirms that this is an isolated incident, posing no threat to the community.

At this time, the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety has no further details to report.