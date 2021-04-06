Suspect vehicle found in hit-and-run crash that injured children

STURGIS, Mich. — The suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured three children Monday in Branch County has been found thanks to a citizen’s tip, Michigan State Police said Tuesday.

RELATED: MSP investigates incident that sent two children to a hospital

It was found at a home on Hackman Road near M66 near Sturgis in St. Joseph County.

The recovered vehicle was a silver 2005 Chevy Equinox and has been impounded for further investigation.

MSP identified the driver as a 42-year-old Sturgis man.

He’s currently cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities still need to finish investigating the vehicle for any additional evidence as well as the driver’s personal cell phone and consensual sample of his blood.

The phone will be examined by the Michigan State Police 5th District Computer Crimes Unit.

The blood will be sent to the Michigan State crime lab in Lansing.

The child taken to Bronson Methodist hospital for treatment is still listed in critical condition.