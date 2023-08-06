Suspect sought after 2 killed in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for a man after two people were shot to death late Saturday night.

Late Saturday night, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety and the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting on South Centerville Road near South Street in Sturgis. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a 39-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital where she later died.

The investigation revealed a suspect — David Keith Algarin Jr., 30, who was last seen driving a 1999 black Honda CR-V bearing Michigan license plate BUS661.

Sheriff's deputies later checked for Algarin at a residence in the 31000 block of U.S. 12, where they located another shooting victim, a 61-year-old man who was dead.

Deputies said Algarin should be considered armed and dangerous. Anybody who knows his whereabouts or who has any information about this case should contact St. Joseph County Central Dispatch by calling (269) 467-4195.

