Sturgis schools placed on alert following string of vehicular incidents

STURGIS, Mich. — A pair of vehicular incidents placed Sturgis Public Schools on alert Thursday, according to Sturgis Public Safety.

We’re told public safety officials located a suspicious vehicle and performed a traffic stop on St. Joseph Street when the driver sped off, leading authorities on a short pursuit until it crashed on a railroad crossing in the vicinity of Hatch Street and Nottawa Street.

The man took off on foot and authorities were unable to track down the suspect, officials say.

In a separate incident, three stolen vehicles were reclaimed and brought back to their owners shortly after they were taken, according to public safety officials.

We’re told a vehicle crashed into a building in the area of East Chicago Road and Laura Drive, during which two vehicles were stolen.

Public safety says MSP recovered one of the two vehicles outside city limits, adding a suspect was arrested and taken to St. Joseph County Jail.

The second vehicle was retrieved on South Centerville Road after the other suspect left it behind and stole another vehicle nearby, authorities say. We’re told that suspect was found and apprehended in the Burr Oak area shortly after.

Sturgis officials say Sturgis Public Schools were informed of the events that took place due to their close proximity, adding school officials responded in a way that ensured student safety.

