FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a 49-year-old Sturgis man is dead after a crash in St. Joseph County Tuesday morning.

It happened around 5 a.m. along Featherstone Road near Sevison Road in Florence Township.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, Randy Wayne Caruthers, was driving a 2001 White Ford F150, when he lost control and struck a tree.

The driver passed away of his injuries.

Police say the believe speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.