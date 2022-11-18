Watch Now
Sturgis cannabis dispensary to give away 1,700+ turkeys Friday

Posted at 10:02 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 10:02:21-05

STURGIS, Mich. — A St. Joseph County cannabis dispensary is giving away more than 1,700 free turkeys for those who need them ahead of Thanksgiving.

Puff Cannabis says turkeys can be picked up Friday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at 651 Wade Rd.

“Thanksgiving is the time for all families to come together, to celebrate and be thankful for what they have, but to also think about others who are less fortunate,” says Founder Justin Elias. “That is why I decided on behalf of the Puff Cannabis company we would give away over 1700 turkeys in the communities where we are located.”

We’re told turkeys are available first come, first served. No purchase is necessary, the company says.

