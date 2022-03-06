Stolen vehicle crashes on 131 in St. Joe County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash and the driver fled the scene earlier this year.

At midday Sunday, MSP announced that they were investigating a car that was stolen just after 1 a.m. Jan. 21 from a residence in the 54,000 block of Johnson Road in St. Joseph County's Lockport Township. Troopers said the car — a silver, four-door 2003 Saturn — then was involved in a crash at U.S. 131 and Lovers Lane, and the driver fled the scene.

Troopers said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anybody with any information about this case is being asked to contact trooper John Sylvester at MSP's Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

