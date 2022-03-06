Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

Stolen vehicle crashes on 131 in St. Joe County

MSP Cruiser 03062022
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
The Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that crashed back in January.
MSP Cruiser 03062022
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 12:20:26-05

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash and the driver fled the scene earlier this year.

At midday Sunday, MSP announced that they were investigating a car that was stolen just after 1 a.m. Jan. 21 from a residence in the 54,000 block of Johnson Road in St. Joseph County's Lockport Township. Troopers said the car — a silver, four-door 2003 Saturn — then was involved in a crash at U.S. 131 and Lovers Lane, and the driver fled the scene.

Troopers said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anybody with any information about this case is being asked to contact trooper John Sylvester at MSP's Marshall Post by calling (269) 558-0500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-local-promo-480x360-Monday.jpg

Governor Kidnapping Plot Trial