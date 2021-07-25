State troopers seek stolen vehicle from Constantine Township

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are looking into a report of a stolen vehicle from Connie Street near US-131 in Constantine Township Friday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The vehicle, described as a bronze 2004 Mercury Monterey, was taken sometime between July 23 at 7 p.m. and July 24 at 7 a.m., MSP says.

The car reportedly has a broken reverse light found on the passenger’s side.

Those with information in connection to the vehicle’s disappearance are asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

