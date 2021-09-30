State troopers seek stolen pickup and trailer out of St. Joseph County

MENDON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking into reports of a stolen truck out of Mendon.

Troopers say the 2001 Ford F250 was taken between 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 and 7 a.m. the following morning from the area of Zinsmaster Road and M-60.

The truck is described as red with gray along the bottom and has a big “Snap-on” logo on the rear window.

We’re told the truck was sitting on a trailer when it was stolen, which MSP describes as a 20-foot-long 2014 GE flatbed with the license plate “E27165.”

Those with information in connection to the whereabouts of the truck and/or trailer are asked to call MSP at 269-275-5429.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube