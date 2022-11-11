State police: Speed likely factor in rollover crash, 3 teens hospitalized

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a rollover crash that sent three teenagers, including the driver, to the hospital.

Troopers responded to Franks Avenue, south of Ivanhoe Street, in St. Joseph County’s Fawn River Township around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

State police say a 16-year-old boy from Sturgis was driving when he lost control, went off the road and rolled several times.

Troopers say the driver and his front seat passenger, an 18-year-old from Sturgis, had to be flown to the hospital.

They say the backseat passenger, a 17-year-old from Sturgis, was also taken to the hospital.

State police said it’s not clear if the driver or passengers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, but troopers do believe speed was a factor.

