MARSHALL, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s help in tracking down a motorcycle that was stolen early this morning, according to Michigan State Police.

We’re told a 2002 Yamaha YZFR1 was taken from a driveway on M60 in Lockport Township at around midnight.

Those with information in connection to the vehicle’s whereabouts are asked to call MSP at 269-558-0500.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube