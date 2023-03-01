State police: Gun, other items stolen from Sherman Twp. property

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says someone broke into a truck and garage in St. Joseph County and stole several things, including a gun.
Troopers say it happened Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Road in Sherman Township.
They say someone took several items from a U-Haul moving truck, including a gun, along with several items from a garage.
If you have any information about this theft, call Trooper Buchholz with Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).