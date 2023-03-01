Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

State police: Gun, other items stolen from Sherman Twp. property

MSP 04172021
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
MSP 04172021
Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 16:06:30-05

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police says someone broke into a truck and garage in St. Joseph County and stole several things, including a gun.

Troopers say it happened Wednesday afternoon on Featherstone Road in Sherman Township.

They say someone took several items from a U-Haul moving truck, including a gun, along with several items from a garage.

If you have any information about this theft, call Trooper Buchholz with Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP (7867).

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather