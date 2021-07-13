St. Joseph 'National Night Out' scheduled for Aug. 3

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community members are invited to take part in the 38th annual National Night Out at Maiden Lane Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the St. Joseph Township Police Department tells us.

National Night Out is a countrywide event devoted to preventing drugs and crime.

Participants are asked to lock their doors and turn on their exterior lights while interacting with police and neighbors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will include a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, a helicopter landing, and a showcase of various emergency vehicles and equipment, according to St. Joseph police.

Free food will reportedly be provided at the event.

