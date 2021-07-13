Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MISt. Joseph

Actions

St. Joseph 'National Night Out' scheduled for Aug. 3

items.[0].image.alt
St. Joseph Township Police Department
St. Joseph Township Police Department.png
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 16:24:59-04

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community members are invited to take part in the 38th annual National Night Out at Maiden Lane Community Park on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the St. Joseph Township Police Department tells us.

National Night Out is a countrywide event devoted to preventing drugs and crime.

Participants are asked to lock their doors and turn on their exterior lights while interacting with police and neighbors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The event will include a demonstration of the Jaws of Life, a helicopter landing, and a showcase of various emergency vehicles and equipment, according to St. Joseph police.

Free food will reportedly be provided at the event.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time