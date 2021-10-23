St. Joseph hosting several fun fall events for the community

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Cooler weather is here, and with the changing of the seasons, St. Joseph is bringing several fun events for the community!

This week, local businesses and restaurants are hosting Pumpkins on Parade, where they're displaying decorated pumpkins through Halloween. The community can view pumpkins and vote for their favorites here.

Downtown St. Joseph and Benton Harbor Arts District are hosting Halloween Trick-or-Treat this upcoming Friday, October 29th, from 4:30-6 p.m. Kids can wear their costumes and visit participating locations. There will also be Truck or Treat on October 30th from 4-6 p.m., and a city-wide Trick-or-Treat Halloween day from 6-7:30 p.m.

There are several other holiday relate events coming up in November and December as well, you can learn more here.