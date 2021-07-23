St. Joseph County deputies seek stolen vehicle out of Mendon Township

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies in St. Joseph County responded to reports of a stolen vehicle in Mendon Township on Monday, July 19, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told a black 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with the license plate EDC4110 went missing from Angevine Road between 8 p.m. on July 18 and 7 a.m. on July 19.

Those with information in connection to the stolen vehicle are asked to call dispatchers at 269-467-9045.

The sheriff’s department also wishes to warn community members that there has been an increase in these types of thefts and that vehicles should be secured, adding keys and other valuables should not be left inside.

