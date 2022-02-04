Watch
St. Joseph deputies seek stolen vehicle from Leonidas Township

LEONIDAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle out of Leonidas Township on Monday, Jan. 31.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says a blue 2013 Chevy Equinox was taken near the intersection of Longnecker Road and Rosenbaugh Road Monday night.

We’re told the car has turtle and crab decals on the rear window and has an Indiana license plate that reads “BEW505.”

Those with information in connection to the vehicle’s whereabouts are asked to call dispatchers at 269-467-4195.

