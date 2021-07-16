Watch
St. Joseph court admin sworn in as president of Nat'l Association for Court Management

Posted at 7:57 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 19:57:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — St. Joseph County Probate Court Administrator Kathy S. Griffin was sworn in as the National Association for Court Management’s newest president, according to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“Administrators like Kathy Griffin are the reason Michigan is a national leader in responding to the pandemic, reducing risk to the public and staff, and keeping our justice system running,” says Chief Justice Bridget M. McCormack. “Kathy’s leadership proves that courts can be nimble, efficient, and responsive to the needs of the public.”

We’re told Griffin has worked in the St. Joseph County court system since 1997 and that she later became associated with the Michigan Association of Circuit Court Administrators as well as the NACM to “make a difference in both associations and lead them in the right direction.”

The Michigan Supreme Court adds Griffin is a passionate runner and has participated in the Boston, Chicago and New York Marathons.

